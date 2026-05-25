FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over 'Don 3' dispute

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The decision was announced on Monday evening amid Singh's ongoing dispute with director Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, effectively banning him and directing the industry not to work with him after his abrupt exit from the film, reported India Today.

Twitter Post Read FWICE's statement here FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Statement FWICE sought Singh's response, too Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE, said, "Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint in IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors' Association). The complaint said that 3 weeks before the unit was to leave...Ranveer withdrew." "Every 10 days, we reminded him (Singh) three times to meet us and share his version as well. However, we didn't get any response. When we announced the press conference, we got an email stating that our federation doesn't fall in the jurisdiction of the issue."

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Resolution Akhtar wants ₹45cr from Singh Pandit further explained, "Farhan wants ₹45 crores. This amount has been accounted for and audited. They have told him, 'This is the amount we have spent. You check, and if you feel there's something wrong in the amount, we are ready to accept it'." He added, "Farhan, Ritesh, Ranveer ji and all our bodies are ready to sit together and come to a positive conclusion."

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Dispute details Earlier, Pandit called the conflict 'wrong trend' Earlier on Monday, Pandit called the matter serious and criticized the Dhurandhar actor. He told Bombay Times, "This trend is very wrong. You can't withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts. We are having an internal meeting first, and then we are taking a call."

Pandit's statement Producers Guild attempted to mediate previously Pandit had said, "We will not allow the industry to be doomed here. Tomorrow, anybody can walk out of the movie. Whatever we will do, we will do it in the interest of the industry." FWICE President BN Tiwari, Pandit, Honorary General Secretary Ashok Dubey, and Treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav conducted an internal meeting before announcing the decision. The dispute had earlier reached the Producers Guild of India, where senior producers reportedly tried to mediate between Singh and Akhtar.

Conflict Singh was reportedly not satisfied with the screenplay The rift between Singh and Akhtar first surfaced when the actor exited Don 3 after the bumper success of Dhurandhar. Reports indicated disagreements over the screenplay, project delays, and concerns about production management. Previous reports said that Akhtar-led Excel Entertainment sought reimbursement of ₹40cr for pre-production investments, schedule changes, and losses from associated project cancellations.