What's the 'Immortals of Meluha' trilogy? Ranveer Singh's rumored next 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to play the role of Lord Shiva in a film trilogy adaptation of Amish Tripathi's bestselling fantasy novel, The Immortals of Meluha. A recent report claimed the project will be produced under his banner, Maa Kasam Film, and has been developed in collaboration with Birla Studios. The script is currently being written by Singh and Ananya Birla.

Book This is what 'The Immortals of Meluha' is all about The book is set in 1900 BC and reimagines Shiva as a "rough-hewn Tibetan immigrant" who must rise to his fate of saving Suryavanshis in the land of Meluha from dual threats. On one hand, their "primary river, the revered Saraswati, is slowly drying to extinction," and on the other, they're facing attacks "from the east, the land of the Chandravanshis" who have joined forces with the Nagas, "an ostracised and sinister race of deformed humans with astonishing martial skills."

Acquisition details Singh has acquired the rights for a significant amount Singh has reportedly acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha for a significant amount, though the exact figure remains undisclosed. A source told Pinkvilla, "Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now." "The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development... Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films."

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Production timeline Focus on script development, cast yet to be finalized While the cast for the trilogy is yet to be finalized, the focus is currently on script development. The source added, "The director will only be locked once the script work reaches a certain stage. Right now, the focus is entirely on developing the material." The first part of this ambitious project is expected to go on floors in 2028.

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