Rapper Latto welcomes 1st child with 21 Savage

Relationship history

Relationship timeline of Latto and Savage

Latto and Savage have been rumored to be dating since 2020. Despite their alleged romance, the couple has largely kept their relationship private. In a 2025 conversation with TMZ, Latto referred to Savage as her "husband." Savage also has three children from previous relationships: sons Kamari and Ashaad with Keyanna Joseph, who was rumored to be his wife, and a daughter named Rhian.