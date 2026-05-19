Rapper Latto welcomes 1st child with 21 Savage
What's the story
Rapper Alyssa Michelle Stephens, popularly known as Latto, has welcomed her first child with fellow rapper 21 Savage (Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph). The news was confirmed by Latto on Instagram on Monday. The post featured a video compilation of her pregnancy journey, including intimate moments with Savage. In March, she had revealed her pregnancy news as part of her Big Mama album rollout and even showcased her baby bump in the Business & Personal music video.
Relationship history
Relationship timeline of Latto and Savage
Latto and Savage have been rumored to be dating since 2020. Despite their alleged romance, the couple has largely kept their relationship private. In a 2025 conversation with TMZ, Latto referred to Savage as her "husband." Savage also has three children from previous relationships: sons Kamari and Ashaad with Keyanna Joseph, who was rumored to be his wife, and a daughter named Rhian.
Pregnancy clues
Latto's pregnancy reveal in March
Latto had dropped hints about Savage being the father of her child in March. In her Business & Personal music video, a hand cradling her bump had tattoos that appeared to match Savage's ink. She also flipped through a scrapbook that seemed to have baby pictures of the 33-year-old rapper.