Rasha Thadani cast in Vir Hirani's theatrical debut: Report

Actor Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha Thadani, has reportedly been cast as the female lead opposite Rajkumar Hirani 's son, Vir Hirani, in his theatrical debut. The upcoming film is tentatively titled Lagan Laagi Re and is produced by Jay Shewakramani. It is a contemporary love story set in a small town and will go on floors in July 2026, reported Variety India.

Director's vision More about the film The film will be helmed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh, who has previously worked as an assistant director on her husband Kunal Deshmukh's popular romantic musicals such as Jannat, Tum Mile, and Shiddat. The makers were apparently keen on introducing a new pair on screen and believe that Vir and Rasha will make a great romantic pair. The screenplay of the film has been penned by Karan Vyas.

Actor's background All about Vir, his onscreen debut Lagan Laagi Re marks Vir's debut on the big screen and his second acting project after JioHotstar's upcoming series, Pritam Pedro. Hirani is behind this cybercrime thriller. A graduate of London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), he has already made a mark in the theater circuit with his performance in Letters From Suresh. The play was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.

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