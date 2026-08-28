Rashmika Mandanna to lead Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi's biopic

The role is not just about acting; it will require Mandanna to embody the legendary singer's personality and stature. This could be a defining moment in her career if she convincingly portrays the character.

The film is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, and Bunny Vas, with Gowtam Tinnanuri directing.

More details about the cast and crew will be revealed on September 16.

Notably, born in 1916 in Madurai, Subbulakshmi was a highly decorated singer who died in 2004.