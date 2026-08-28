Rashmika Mandanna to lead Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi's biopic
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic of Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi has reportedly found its lead actor. After Sai Pallavi was initially considered for the role, she had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Now, according to reports, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the new face of this project. The official announcement is expected on September 16, coinciding with Subbulakshmi's birth anniversary, as per Gulte.
Role demands
Gowtam Tinnanuri to direct
The role is not just about acting; it will require Mandanna to embody the legendary singer's personality and stature. This could be a defining moment in her career if she convincingly portrays the character.
The film is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, and Bunny Vas, with Gowtam Tinnanuri directing.
More details about the cast and crew will be revealed on September 16.
Notably, born in 1916 in Madurai, Subbulakshmi was a highly decorated singer who died in 2004.
Casting speculation
Earlier, Rukmini Vasanth was considered for the role
The casting of the film has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time now.
Before Mandanna's name came into the picture, reports had suggested that Toxic star Rukmini Vasanth was being considered for the lead role.
However, it seems that the makers have finally settled on Mandanna.
Meanwhile, the Cocktail 2 actor will be next seen in Ranabaali.