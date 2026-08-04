How did Rashmika Mandanna get a hip injury?

Mandanna revealed, "Injuries suck...It happened awhile ago...I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine."

"So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip...one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached, and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up."

"This happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa...My god, that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure," she wrote.