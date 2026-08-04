How did Rashmika Mandanna get a hip injury?
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed that she has a serious injury in her right hip. The injury happened while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. Taking to X, she explained that one of the four tendons connecting her hip to the leg had completely detached during a dance sequence. "Make way for the biology teacher," she added humorously.
Injury specifics
'I should definitely learn to treat my body...'
Mandanna revealed, "Injuries suck...It happened awhile ago...I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine."
"So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip...one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached, and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up."
"This happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa...My god, that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure," she wrote.
Light-hearted approach
'It hurts but it's not unbearable...'
Despite the pain, Mandanna has taken a light-hearted approach to her injury.
"It hurts but it's not unbearable or something," she wrote.
She also joked about how she's been spending her time during recovery: "I've been doing a lot of puzzles. Had no idea I was this good with them."
However, she admitted to struggling with not being able to maintain her usual fitness routine.
Meanwhile, Mandanna was recently seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.
Twitter Post
See Mandanna's post here
Hie guyssss!🥰❤️— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 3, 2026
Injuries suck.. 😩 and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well 🐒🤷🏻♀️
Sorry I’ve been MIA 🐒 but hieeee! I’m hereeee!🙋🏻♀️😁
It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻♀️
I should definitely learn to treat my body like a… pic.twitter.com/yJj70yEyAE