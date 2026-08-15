Rashmika's injury delays Atlee's 'Raaka' shoot
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna's recent hip injury has caused a major delay in the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, reported Variety India. The actor reportedly suffered a serious right hip tendon detachment while filming a dance sequence for another project, Mysaa. This has led to a nearly 45-day postponement in the shooting schedule of Raaka, directed by Atlee.
Director's decision
'Rashmika's health is the priority'
A source close to Raaka revealed that director Atlee has decided to postpone the shooting schedule until Mandanna is fully recovered.
The source said, "Director Atlee decided to postpone the schedule since her portions are demanding and he wants to resume the shoot only when Rashmika is completely fit."
"Rashmika's health is the priority. Atlee has instructed the team to be supportive and not rush her back on set."
Recovery timeline
Mandanna expected to resume shooting by the end of September
Mandanna is currently under medical supervision and is expected to resume shooting for Raaka by the end of September or the first week of October.
The film, which reportedly has a whopping ₹700 crore budget, also stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.
It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.
Career overview
Other projects of Mandanna
Apart from Raaka, Mandanna is also a part of Ranabaali, a period actioner co-starring her husband Vijay Deverakonda.
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and will be released this year.
She also stars in Mysaa, set against the Gond tribal community backdrop and directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle.
In an earlier social media post, Mandanna confirmed her injury but assured fans that the pain is not "unbearable."