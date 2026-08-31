Rashmika Mandanna set to resume work after hip injury

Mandanna earlier revealed that she had a tendon detachment on her right hip, which required it to be reattached for her to lift her leg.

This injury occurred while shooting a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa.

Despite the pain, she assured fans that it was bearable and described the time off as a "forced holiday."

"This is god saying you'll never take a break if it's left to you so...let me do it for you," she wrote.