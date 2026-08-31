Rashmika Mandanna set to resume work after hip injury
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who took a break from acting due to a hip injury, has announced her return to work. The actor shared the news on Instagram with pictures of herself spending quality time at home during her recovery. In the caption, she wrote: "I am getting back to work soon, and I am definitely going to miss all of this!"
Health update
How did Mandanna get injured?
Mandanna earlier revealed that she had a tendon detachment on her right hip, which required it to be reattached for her to lift her leg.
This injury occurred while shooting a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa.
Despite the pain, she assured fans that it was bearable and described the time off as a "forced holiday."
"This is god saying you'll never take a break if it's left to you so...let me do it for you," she wrote.
Filmography
Mandanna's upcoming films
Before her injury, Mandanna was busy with multiple films.
She has Ranabaali and Mysaa in the pipeline.
Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribes.
Mandanna plays a Gond woman in this film, a challenging role that differs from her previous performances.
Meanwhile, she also stars in Ranabaali with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda. The project is slated to release on October 16.