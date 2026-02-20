Rashmika-Vijay's wedding security: International agency hired to ensure privacy

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to get married on February 26 in Udaipur . To maintain complete privacy during their intimate ceremony, the couple has reportedly enlisted an international security agency, according to India Today. Although the wedding itself will be a closely guarded private affair, a lavish reception for industry colleagues is planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.

Discreet arrangements 'International security agency will be collaborating with local Rajasthan security' The planning for the February 26 wedding has been meticulous and discreet. Vendors have been instructed to maintain silence, and all arrangements are being handled quietly. Only a select few people are privy to the full details of the event. A source revealed to the outlet, "(International security agency) will be collaborating with local Rajasthan security to assure absolute privacy of the events."

Media restrictions No media coverage allowed The couple has reportedly implemented a no-media rule for both the wedding and the reception. The source added, "It's a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs." Earlier this week, a wedding card went viral online, featuring signatures from Mandanna and Deverakonda. It read, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment."

