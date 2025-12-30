Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date, venue, and more

Venue details

Couple's wedding to be held at heritage property

The source told the outlet, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur." "They have finalized one of the heritage properties." "Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance." It's not known if they will host a party for their industry friends after returning to Hyderabad.