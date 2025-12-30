Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date, venue, and more
What's the story
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The couple got engaged in October this year during a private ceremony. A source close to the actors confirmed their wedding date and venue to Hindustan Times. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only their loved ones in attendance.
Venue details
Couple's wedding to be held at heritage property
The source told the outlet, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur." "They have finalized one of the heritage properties." "Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance." It's not known if they will host a party for their industry friends after returning to Hyderabad.
Engagement details
Deverakonda-Mandanna's engagement and relationship timeline
Deverakonda and Mandanna exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, a day after Dussehra, in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends. Despite the news of their engagement leaking soon after, neither actor has made an official announcement. Since their engagement, both have been seen wearing rings. The couple first starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019).