Rashmika-Vijay's Thailand honeymoon pic goes viral; she looks gorgeous
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, were seen in a picture from their Thailand honeymoon that surfaced online.
The candid pic, surfaced on social media, shows them hugging on a sunlit staircase at their private villa in Koh Samui, surrounded by greenery.
The image shows Rashmika in a breezy yellow floral dress with Vijay by her side.
On work front
After wrapping up their quick getaway, the couple returned to Hyderabad.
Rashmika has begun shooting for Mysaa, while both are gearing up to co-star once again in Ranabaali, which starts shooting this month and hits theaters September 11.
If you loved Geetha Govindam or Dear Comrade, you'll want to keep an eye out for this reunion!