Raveena Tandon says '90s comedy was 'uninhibited, innocent, unapologetic'
What's the story
Veteran actor Raveena Tandon, who has been a part of many iconic Bollywood comedies, recently spoke about the challenges of creating humor in today's films. In an interview with PTI, she said that while comedy hits like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Aunty No. 1 were crucial to her career, the landscape has changed significantly since then.
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'Making people laugh without someone getting offended...'
Tandon said, "Making people laugh without someone getting offended is probably the ultimate tightrope walk today; it is tough." "In the 90s, there was an uninhibited, innocent and totally unapologetic madness to our films." "Chi Chi (Govinda) and I would react purely on instinct." "We weren't overthinking how a joke would look on a 15-second internet clip or if a line would trigger a social media debate."
Career shift
'Like coming home to a room full of old friends...'
Tandon recently made a comeback to comedy with Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle, a multi-starrer film that also stars her Mohra co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. She said, "Comedy taught me spontaneity, improvisation and the importance of losing all inhibitions on screen." "Returning to it now with Welcome to the Jungle feels like coming home to a room full of old friends."
Film's performance
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise, which started in 2007. The sequel, Welcome Back, was released in 2015 and starred John Abraham. The new film, directed by Khan, has been doing well at the box office and has already crossed ₹100 crore globally, per Sacnilk.