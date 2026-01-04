Ravi Kishan joins Anupam Kher in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Ravi Kishan are set to share screen space in the upcoming sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The news was confirmed by Kher on social media , where he expressed his excitement about working with Kishan. In response, Kishan also shared his eagerness to work with Kher, who has an impressive portfolio of 550 projects.

Mutual admiration Kishan praised Kher as an 'institution' Kishan, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, lauded Kher as an "institution" and a "school." He said, "He is blessed by Lord Shiva." To this, Kher reciprocated the sentiment on social media. He wrote, "A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2." The film also stars Boman Irani in a key role.

Milestone celebration 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' is Kher's 550th film On the first day of shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the team celebrated Kher's milestone of completing 550 films. The actor shared pictures and videos from the celebration on social media, where he was seen cutting a cake surrounded by his co-stars and crew members. He thanked everyone for their love and warmth during this special occasion.