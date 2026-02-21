Ravi Teja's 'BMW' now streaming: Box office collection, reviews

How did 'BMW' fare in theaters?

BMW started streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026, and you can catch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, or Hindi—take your pick.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie underperformed at the box office, opening at around ₹2.5 crore and closing with a worldwide gross of about ₹22.48 crore (20.23 crore India + 2.25 crore overseas) against a reported ₹40 crore budget, and was given a 'flop' verdict.