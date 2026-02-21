Ravi Teja's 'BMW' now streaming: Box office collection, reviews
Ravi Teja's rom-com Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (aka BMW) just dropped on ZEE5 after its January 13, 2026 theatrical release.
The film follows liquor businessman Ram Sathyanarayana and his tangled love life with Balamani (Dimple Hayathi) and Manasa (Ashika Ranganath), all under Kishore Tirumala's direction.
How did 'BMW' fare in theaters?
BMW started streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026, and you can catch it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, or Hindi—take your pick.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie underperformed at the box office, opening at around ₹2.5 crore and closing with a worldwide gross of about ₹22.48 crore (20.23 crore India + 2.25 crore overseas) against a reported ₹40 crore budget, and was given a 'flop' verdict.
Digital release details
The digital release was pushed back a week due to dubbing delays but landed a week later.
Smart move by ZEE5 to give each film some breathing room!