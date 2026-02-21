Ravi Teja's 'BMW' now streaming on Zee5
Entertainment
Ravi Teja's comedy-romance Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) is now streaming on Zee5, after its big-screen debut during Sankranthi in January.
The story follows Ram Sathyanarayana, a liquor businessman juggling his marriage to Balamani (Dimple Hayathi) and an affair with Manasa (Ashika Ranganath).
OTT platform, languages
You can now stream BMW on Zee5 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The OTT release was pushed back from February 13 to February 20.
Box office collection
Despite a ₹35 crore budget and tough competition from other Sankranthi releases, BMW pulled in about ₹21.55 crore at the box office—a decent run for this festival season rom-com.