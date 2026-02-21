Ravi Teja's 'BMW' now streaming on Zee5 Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Ravi Teja's comedy-romance Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) is now streaming on Zee5, after its big-screen debut during Sankranthi in January.

The story follows Ram Sathyanarayana, a liquor businessman juggling his marriage to Balamani (Dimple Hayathi) and an affair with Manasa (Ashika Ranganath).