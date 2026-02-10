'Razor': 'No Entry' actor Ravi Babu surprises with new look
Entertainment
Ravi Babu's new movie Razor just finished shooting, and a special glimpse video and poster were recently released.
It shows Babu in a totally new light—ditching his usual comedy for a dark, violent underworld vibe.
The teaser features him taking down a villain with a car engine part, making it clear this film isn't pulling any punches.
Everything to know about 'Razor'
Known for his humor in movies like Enuguthondam Ghatikachalam, Babu directs and stars in Razor—a full-on action thriller this time.
The film is produced by Flying Frogs and presented by Suresh Productions, with music by SS Rajesh and action scenes choreographed by Satish Poloju.
Razor is scheduled for release in summer 2026.