Reality TV's Gaurav Alugh marries longtime girlfriend Sonali Malhotra
Reality TV favorite Gaurav Alugh, known from Roadies and Splitsvilla, just married his long-time girlfriend Sonali Malhotra in a dreamy ceremony at a stunning outdoor location in Jaipur on February 8, 2026.
Both went for stylish white outfits—Sonali wore a detailed lehenga with pearls and stones, while Gaurav chose an ivory sherwani with gold touches.
Their wedding pics, featuring happy family moments, quickly made waves online.
Proposal, roka, and now wedding!
Gaurav and Sonali have been dating for several years, often sharing playful Instagram reels that fans love.
In 2025, Gaurav proposed on the beach with a sweet rose-framed "Will you marry me?" moment.
They followed up with a traditional Roka before officially tying the knot.
Gaurav's reality TV fame; Sonali's influencer career
Gaurav is best known for winning Splitsvilla 11 and his Roadies runs; Sonali is a fashion influencer with over 700k Instagram followers.
With their strong presence both on TV and social media, they're definitely one of entertainment's new power couples.