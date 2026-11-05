Regina Cassandra calls out Janhvi, Radhika for creating 'north-south divide'

Cassandra said, "I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film."

"As a woman, it is very easy for me to take sides...but I don't think any of us today, especially the examples that you gave, I don't think either of them are in a place where they can't walk out."

She added about the actors, "You're making a north-south divide without you even realizing it and that's absolutely wrong."