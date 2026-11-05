Regina Cassandra calls out Janhvi, Radhika for creating 'north-south divide'
What's the story
Actor Regina Cassandra has spoken out against the "north-south divide" in the film industry, sparked by comments from Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte. In an interview with India Today, she said actors should walk away from projects if they are uncomfortable with their portrayal. She also revealed that Dharma Productions did not promote her role in Kesari 2, raising questions about regional bias.
Statement
'If they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film'
Cassandra said, "I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film."
"As a woman, it is very easy for me to take sides...but I don't think any of us today, especially the examples that you gave, I don't think either of them are in a place where they can't walk out."
She added about the actors, "You're making a north-south divide without you even realizing it and that's absolutely wrong."
Discontent
Cassandra also revealed 'Kesari 2's lack of promotion hurt her
Cassandra expressed disappointment over Dharma Productions's lack of promotion for Kesari 2, where she played Akshay Kumar's wife.
"Also, Janhvi has spoken about being objectified on Karan Johar's show (Koffee With Karan) the same Karan's Dharma Productions decided not to promote me in their film Kesari 2."
"Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I'm a South-Indian?"
"Till date I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange."
Industry divide
Apte opened up about South Indian cinema
Apte recently opened up about her experience in South Indian cinema.
She had said, "There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my Mama (maternal uncle) in the film."
"It was the most challenging film. I hated everything about it."
Kapoor, on the other hand, faced criticism for her role in Peddi due to objectifying camera angles and sexualization of her character.
Reflection
Kapoor called 'Peddi' a 'violating' experience
Kapoor, who starred opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, spoke about the objectification on Koffee With Karan.
She admitted to not being vigilant enough during filming and acknowledged the problematic portrayal.
She called it a "violating" experience and said, "I don't like saying this because it sounds like I am shifting blame, but it's like you listen to the director and what he says."