Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki (74) dies after cancer battle

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki passed away on Monday morning at the age of 74. His agency, Artist Company, announced his death in a statement. The actor had been battling blood cancer since 2019. He had been declared cured, but the illness returned during subsequent medical monitoring, and he continued treatment until his demise.

Career highlights Ahn's prolific career in Korean cinema Ahn's acting career began in 1957 when he debuted as a child actor in director Kim Ki-young's The Twilight Train. Over the decades, he became a central figure in Korean cinema, starring in more than 170 films, including Mandala, Two Cops, Nowhere to Hide, The Divine Fury and Hansan: Rising Dragon. He also served as the chairman of the Korean Film Actors Association from 2006 to 2008. Known for his versatility, he was dubbed the "Nation's Actor" by Korean media.

Industry respect Ahn's professional demeanor and respect for colleagues Ahn was widely recognized for his professional demeanor. Colleagues and industry observers described him as someone who consistently showed respect to artists of all levels. His agency's statement highlighted his "profound sense of duty to his craft and unwavering sincerity," noting that he "cherished dignity and responsibility as a human being."