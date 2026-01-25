Renowned Odia singer-composer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Abhijit Majumdar, a much-loved name in Odia music, passed away on Sunday morning after a cardiac arrest at age 54.
He had been battling serious health issues for months and spent his final days in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he died at 9:02am.
His mortal remains will be taken to his home in Cuttack for the last rites.
Who was Abhijit Majumdar?
Born in India, Majumdar began his career in music. He made his mark with more than 700 songs across films and independent music, including Odia films like Mo Suna Pua and Sister Sridevi, quickly becoming a go-to composer for catchy hits.
His work shaped the sound of modern Odia cinema and is remembered fondly by fans across generations.
He is survived by his wife Ranjita and their son.