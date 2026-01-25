Renowned Odia singer-composer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54 Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Abhijit Majumdar, a much-loved name in Odia music, passed away on Sunday morning after a cardiac arrest at age 54.

He had been battling serious health issues for months and spent his final days in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he died at 9:02am.

His mortal remains will be taken to his home in Cuttack for the last rites.