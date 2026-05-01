'Resident Evil' film aims to recreate game perspective, says Cregger Entertainment May 01, 2026

The new Resident Evil film, directed by Zach Cregger, is going back to its roots, literally.

Cregger says he skipped all the previous movie versions because they missed what made the games special: their unique horror vibe.

Instead, he wants the film to feel more like actually playing Resident Evil, focusing on that single perspective and pacing fans know so well.