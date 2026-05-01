'Resident Evil' film aims to recreate game perspective, says Cregger
Entertainment
The new Resident Evil film, directed by Zach Cregger, is going back to its roots, literally.
Cregger says he skipped all the previous movie versions because they missed what made the games special: their unique horror vibe.
Instead, he wants the film to feel more like actually playing Resident Evil, focusing on that single perspective and pacing fans know so well.
Cregger calls Austin 'Resident Evil' avatar
This time around, the lead character, Austin, isn't some action hero: he's just a regular person with no combat skills.
Cregger calls him an "avatar" for players, hoping this makes the scares and mutant encounters feel more real and relatable for anyone who's ever picked up a controller.