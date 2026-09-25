'Resident Evil' posts ₹17.2cr India opening week by September 25
Resident Evil just had a strong opening week in India, pulling in ₹17.2cr at the box office by September 25.
The film kicked off with ₹0.50cr from paid previews and peaked at ₹4.10cr on days two and three, with the film expected to keep gaining traction further, courtesy of favorable word-of-mouth.
Cregger's 'Resident Evil' appeals to India
This film is part of a wave of international horror movies finding big audiences in India: earlier films that did promising business in India earlier like Obsession and Lee Cronin's The Mummy set the stage for its success.
Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier caught up in a viral outbreak in Raccoon City (based on Resident Evil 2).
With stars like Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, and Kali Reis, this second reboot mixes classic horror with survival drama, clearly striking a chord with Indian viewers who are loving Hollywood scares right now.