What's happening at AMMA? Multiple members resign from film body

Committee's defense

'I am not going to be someone's play doll'

Lakshmipriya defended the executive committee, stating that they were unable to present a full report due to the previous committee's failure to finalize accounts. Menon had alleged similar irregularities. She'd told ANI, "I am not going to be someone's play doll. And since we did not have any treasurer in our committee, we could not surface proper accounts. We pointed out all the mistakes, but the main mistake was from the previous committee, the accounts of which were all wrong."