What's happening at AMMA? Multiple members resign from film body
What's the story
In a significant turn of events, actors Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya have resigned from the primary membership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). The decision comes in the wake of a no-confidence vote against the 17-member executive committee during a general body meeting held in Kochi on June 21. The entire executive committee stepped down after. The leadership was accused of failing to manage daily affairs and resolve internal disputes.
Resignation details
Sukumaran steps down in solidarity with Shwetha Menon
Sukumaran announced her resignation through a Facebook post on Monday, stating that she is stepping down in solidarity with Shwetha Menon, the first woman president of AMMA who resigned on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lakshmipriya, who was the vice-president in the executive committee, has also resigned from her primary membership. She rejected the allegations that the executive committee had to step down as they were not able to present a proper financial statement.
Committee's defense
'I am not going to be someone's play doll'
Lakshmipriya defended the executive committee, stating that they were unable to present a full report due to the previous committee's failure to finalize accounts. Menon had alleged similar irregularities. She'd told ANI, "I am not going to be someone's play doll. And since we did not have any treasurer in our committee, we could not surface proper accounts. We pointed out all the mistakes, but the main mistake was from the previous committee, the accounts of which were all wrong."
History
Timeline of AMMA leadership change
Menon became AMMA president following an election round in August 2025. Along with general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran, the duo became the first all-women leadership team of the Malayalam film body. This election took place after previous president Mohanlal resigned in 2024 following sexual harassment allegations against multiple members.