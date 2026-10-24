Halle Berry's restraining order extended amid abuse allegations
What's the story
The ongoing custody battle between Hollywood actors Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez has been extended into next week, reported Page Six. The fifth day of hearings at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday (local time) saw Martinez continuing his testimony, where he reiterated allegations of abuse against Berry. This comes despite a 2024 sworn statement from him stating no history of domestic violence between them.
New testimony
Van Hunt testifies behind closed doors
Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, also testified on Friday.
His testimony was held behind closed doors, and he was seen leaving the courtroom alone later in the day.
However, he was spotted laughing with a member of Berry's legal team shortly after.
The court proceedings are a part of Martinez's allegations that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo, during an incident at her home on September 26.
A judge granted Martinez a temporary domestic violence restraining order earlier this month.
Legal proceedings
Martinez grilled about conflicting statements
On Thursday, Berry's attorney Marina Beck cross-examined Martinez about his 2024 declaration stating no history of domestic violence.
Despite confirming the signature, Martinez maintained that the statement was true at the time it was made.
Patrick Baghdaserians, Martinez's lawyer, clarified to the outlet that the 2024 declaration pertained to a financial request and not custody-related matters.
Upcoming testimony
What's next for the case?
Berry's 18-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry is expected to testify virtually when the hearing resumes on Monday.
Earlier, she had submitted a court declaration stating that she had never seen her mother abuse Maceo.
Meanwhile, Berry has asked for sole legal custody of Maceo and for the restraining order against Martinez to be dismissed.
The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed their only child later that year before separating in 2015.