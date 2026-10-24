Halle Berry's restraining order extended amid abuse allegations

Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, also testified on Friday.

His testimony was held behind closed doors, and he was seen leaving the courtroom alone later in the day.

However, he was spotted laughing with a member of Berry's legal team shortly after.

The court proceedings are a part of Martinez's allegations that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo, during an incident at her home on September 26.

A judge granted Martinez a temporary domestic violence restraining order earlier this month.