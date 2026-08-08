'Chak De!' reunion: Sagarika Ghatge-Vivan Bhathena collaborate for new film

The upcoming film will be Ghatge's first project after becoming a mother.

The actor, who is married to Zaheer Khan, gave birth to their son, Fatehsinh Khan, in April 2025.

She has been largely absent from the industry in recent years, with her last release being the 2020 film Footfairy.

She also made her digital debut in 2019 with ALTBalaji's BOSS: Baap of Special Services.