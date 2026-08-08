'Chak De!' reunion: Sagarika Ghatge-Vivan Bhathena collaborate for new film
What's the story
Sagarika Ghatge and Vivan Bhathena, who were part of the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Chak De! India, are reuniting after nearly two decades. The announcement was made by Bhathena on social media, where he shared a fun picture with Ghatge from their upcoming project. "#reunion after 20 years... new film coming next year," he wrote in the caption.
Career comeback
Ghatge's 1st project after becoming a mother
The upcoming film will be Ghatge's first project after becoming a mother.
The actor, who is married to Zaheer Khan, gave birth to their son, Fatehsinh Khan, in April 2025.
She has been largely absent from the industry in recent years, with her last release being the 2020 film Footfairy.
She also made her digital debut in 2019 with ALTBalaji's BOSS: Baap of Special Services.
Film flashback
What did they play in 'Chak De! India'?
Ghatge and Bhathena were both part of the iconic 2007 sports drama Chak De! India.
While Ghatge played Preeti Sabarwal, a member of the Indian women's hockey team, Bhathena portrayed Abhimanyu Singh, vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team and Sabarwal's fiancé.
The film is regarded as one of Bollywood's most memorable sports dramas.