Rhea Chakraborty faces emotional eviction in 'The Traitors 2'
What's the story
Rhea Chakraborty, who was a strong contender for the finale of The Traitors Season 2, was evicted in the eighth episode. In her last speech, she expressed disbelief at being suspected as one of the traitors. "I had a great time with all of you...I really love all of you," she said.
Emotional exit
'You all became my family away from family'
Chakraborty emotionally added, "You all became my family away from family."
"I am sorry if I pointed fingers at the Circle of Shaq, to Krystle (D'Souza), Sahil (Salathia), Mallika (Sherawat), but it is just a game, and I hope we can still be friends outside the game."
Personal challenges
'I am an innocent. Always have been'
When host Karan Johar asked her to reveal her identity, Chakraborty said, "This felt like deja vu."
"Roses are red, violets are blue. I am in my Chapter two. How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been. Always will be."
Her use of the phrase "deja vu" alluded to her troubled past, including the 2020 death of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and the investigations that followed.
Defense strategy
Earlier, she had denied being a traitor
In an earlier episode of The Traitors, Chakraborty defended herself against accusations of being a traitor.
She said, "I don't want to be the traitor...The world already sees me as a traitor."
"It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me."
Game dynamics
About 'The Traitors'
The Traitors is a game of two groups: the Innocents, who must identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated themselves.
The Traitors, on the other hand, plot against everyone else while trying to keep their identities secret.
Meanwhile, this season of the show consists of 10 episodes, with the finale set to air on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.