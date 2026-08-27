Rhea Chakraborty faces emotional eviction in 'The Traitors 2'

When host Karan Johar asked her to reveal her identity, Chakraborty said, "This felt like deja vu."

"Roses are red, violets are blue. I am in my Chapter two. How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been. Always will be."

Her use of the phrase "deja vu" alluded to her troubled past, including the 2020 death of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and the investigations that followed.