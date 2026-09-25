'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti Tiwari's abusive language sparks backlash 

During the diss battle, Tiwari reportedly hurled abuses at Singh and Touqeer.

Some of her comments were muted by Bigg Boss for viewers.

Despite the backlash, Tiwari defended her word choices, saying she used them because they rhymed better and calling them "slang."

She also threatened Touqeer, saying, "Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota."