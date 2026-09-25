'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti Tiwari's abusive language sparks backlash
What's the story
Rhiti Tiwari, the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, has been facing severe backlash for her behavior on Bigg Boss 20. Despite entering the show with an intention to establish her own identity, she has been called out by viewers for being "the most annoying contestant." The latest incident involved a diss battle with Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer, where she allegedly used abusive language.
Controversial remarks
'Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue...'
During the diss battle, Tiwari reportedly hurled abuses at Singh and Touqeer.
Some of her comments were muted by Bigg Boss for viewers.
Despite the backlash, Tiwari defended her word choices, saying she used them because they rhymed better and calling them "slang."
She also threatened Touqeer, saying, "Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota."
Viewer reactions
Viewers ask Salman Khan to intervene during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Tiwari's remarks have drawn criticism online, with viewers calling for host Salman Khan to intervene during Weekend Ka Vaar.
One viewer wrote, "How dare she is threatening on national television (sic)."
Another internet user tagged Khan and wrote, "Sir aap hi dekhiye isko."
While a third quipped, "@manojtiwari.mp your daughter is digging your grave."
A comment added, "Kindly note this...This is not the way a politician's child in this country can, by any means, threaten any normal citizen."
Family legacy
Manoj was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 4'
Tiwari's father, Manoj, was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4.
His stint grew contentious over clashes with Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel.
Eventually, he was nominated alongside Patel and then stunned to be evicted after believing his popularity would carry him through.
Bigg Boss 4 ended with Shweta as the winner and The Great Khali as the runner-up.