'Eww...': Richa Chadha calls out Indian tourist's shoplifting in Japan

Actor Richa Chadha recently reacted to an alleged shoplifting incident involving an Indian tourist in Japan , which has been widely shared on social media. The incident was first shared by investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, who claimed that the woman was part of his tour group. In response, Chadha shared her own experience of witnessing an Indian family cut in line at immigration.

Actor's response 'Stop this stupidity at every place' Chadha took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her displeasure over the behavior of Indian tourists. She wrote, "Mat karo ye bhikharipana har jaga (Stop this stupidity at every place)." "From belching, burping loudly after meals in public, littering, to pushing, shoving, cutting lines, shouting loudly, to dancing in public in hordes! Eww."

Confrontation details 'You represent all of us, so the rest of us...' Chadha further revealed, "Yesterday an Indian family cut in, in an immigration line ahead of us." "I confronted them - so they huffed, puffed but pushed ahead regardless." "Got confronted by a white man in the next 10 seconds, they grinned shamelessly," she wrote. "You represent all of us, so the rest of us will keep calling you jaahils out."

Advertisement

Twitter Post See Chadha's post Mat karo ye bhikharipana har jaga.

From belching, burping loudly after meals in public, littering,to pushing, shoving, cutting lines, shouting loudly, to dancing in public in hordes!

Eww.

Yesterday an Indian family cut in, in the an immigration line ahead of us, I confronted… https://t.co/5ud3fiKslx — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 2, 2026

Advertisement

Incident details Dhandapani shared more details about the shoplifting incident Meanwhile, Dhandapani shared more details about the shoplifting incident. He wrote on X, "In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it." "In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money." "The Japanese shopkeeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India." At the end, "she was let go with severe warning."

Twitter Post See Dhandapani's post In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money. The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have… — Muthukrishnan Dhandapani (@dmuthuk) May 30, 2026