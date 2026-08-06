Richa Chadha's new show 'Musafiri' a 'love letter' to Mumbai
What's the story
Actor-producer Richa Chadha is all set to explore a new creative avenue with her upcoming non-fiction series, Musafiri. The show will be a celebration of India's culture, heritage, and untold human stories, revealed The Hollywood Reporter India. The first season will consist of eight episodes that delve into the diverse subcultures of Mumbai, which Chadha considers her "residence of choice" and primary creative anchor.
Inspiration
'Mumbai has been my 'karmabhoomi'
Chadha said, "Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi and I feel exceptional love for it, because it is still relatively safe for women."
"Over the years, I've discovered that every street, neighborhood, market, heritage structure, and every community in this city has a story waiting to be told."
"Musafiri is my humble love letter to this incredible city."
Series vision
'This series is about slowing down...'
Musafiri is not just a travelogue series but an ongoing franchise that will explore different regions of India.
The show will document lesser-known traditions, marginalized histories, and vibrant local communities.
Chadha said, "This series is about slowing down, observing, and I promise you, with each episode you will learn something new."
"Mumbai is where our journey begins, but it certainly doesn't end here."
Audience engagement
Series aims to inspire viewers to see familiar landscapes differently
Through Musafiri, Chadha hopes to inspire viewers to see familiar landscapes in a new light.
She wants audiences to travel with "curiosity, empathy, and a deeper appreciation for native heritage."
The series will be an invitation for people to explore India's untold stories, forgotten traditions, remarkable people, and extraordinary places that deserve recognition.
Film project
Meanwhile, here's more on her upcoming projects
Apart from Musafiri, Chadha will also be seen in an upcoming untitled Delhi-set situational comedy.
The film, which will go on floors in the second half of 2026, will be a collaboration with her actor-husband Ali Fazal.
It is directed by Shashie Vermaa and also stars Kumud Mishra.