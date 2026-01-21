'The 50': Ridhi Dogra joins Colors's upcoming reality show

Ridhi Dogra, known for her roles in OTT and films like Asur, has joined the contestant lineup of the upcoming reality show The 50. The show, a global hit format owned by Banijay, will premiere on JioHotstar and Colors on February 1. It features a mix of personalities competing in a game based on instinct, strategy, and emotional awareness.

Actor's journey 'I'm always trying to discover something new...' Dogra shared her thoughts on joining the show, calling it a "special chapter" in her journey as an actor. Dogra took to her Instagram to say, "As an Actor im always looking at new ways of unlearning and pushing myself out of the bubble actors can get into." "I'm always trying to discover something new about myself, and The 50 felt like a challenge that would allow me to step out of my comfort zone."

Contestant's perspective Dogra expressed excitement about joining 'The 50' She added, "It allows me to step into a whole new world where there's no character." "All I will do is show up as myself, and You - the Audience, will watch me as I go beyond my comfort zone." "My audience, my well-wishers are my support and my angels." "The wind beneath my wings and I'm Looking forward to sharing this journey with you of THE 50 as I go see what the Lion's Den is all about!"

