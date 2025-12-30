Director Rima Das honored by New York film organization
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has been awarded the Excellence in Directing award by the New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) for her film Village Rockstars 2. The prestigious nonprofit organization, which supports and celebrates women in the US entertainment industry, honored Das among 11 international filmmakers for their contributions to cinema.
Director's statement
Das expressed gratitude for the recognition
Expressing her gratitude, Das said, "Receiving this recognition from New York Women in Film and Television for Village Rockstars 2 is deeply meaningful to me." "I see this not just as a personal honor but as a reaffirmation that stories from India, told with honesty and lived experience, can travel across borders." She added that the recognition strengthens her belief in building a more inclusive global cinema.
Film's success
'Village Rockstars 2' premiered at Busan International Film Festival
Village Rockstars 2 is a sequel to Das's critically acclaimed film Village Rockstars. The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2024, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. This award further solidifies Das's reputation as a leading art filmmaker.
Additional recipients
Other filmmakers honored by NYWIFT
Alongside Das, other filmmakers who were honored by NYWIFT include Suzannah Herbert for Natchez, Cherien Dabis for All That's Left of You, Shonali Bose for A Fly on the Wall, and Rachel Immaraj for her directorial An Unquiet Mind. Elena Neuman was recognized for Looking UP; Kerstin Karlhuber for After All; Lisa Cunningham for Me Period; Jackie Quinones for Miles Away. Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni were awarded Cutting Through Rocks while Rachel Israel was recognized for The Floaters.