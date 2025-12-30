Director Rima Das honored by New York film organization

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has been awarded the Excellence in Directing award by the New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) for her film Village Rockstars 2. The prestigious nonprofit organization, which supports and celebrates women in the US entertainment industry, honored Das among 11 international filmmakers for their contributions to cinema.

Director's statement Das expressed gratitude for the recognition Expressing her gratitude, Das said, "Receiving this recognition from New York Women in Film and Television for Village Rockstars 2 is deeply meaningful to me." "I see this not just as a personal honor but as a reaffirmation that stories from India, told with honesty and lived experience, can travel across borders." She added that the recognition strengthens her belief in building a more inclusive global cinema.

Film's success 'Village Rockstars 2' premiered at Busan International Film Festival Village Rockstars 2 is a sequel to Das's critically acclaimed film Village Rockstars. The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2024, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. This award further solidifies Das's reputation as a leading art filmmaker.