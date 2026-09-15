Rio Raj-Sania Iyappan's 'Maddy' wraps up shooting
What's the story
The production house Roll Time Studios has announced the completion of filming for its upcoming romantic comedy Maddy. The film stars Rio Raj and Sania Iyappan in lead roles, with Singam Puli and RJ Vijay playing pivotal characters. Directed by Karthikeyan BK and produced by Kalai Arasu, Maddy is set to be a romantic comedy.
Production details
'What started with big hopes now ends with even bigger...'
The Instagram post read, "With some of the biggest names coming together, the journey began with great promise."
"What started with big hopes now ends with even bigger memories. And just like that, it's a wrap."
Meanwhile, the shooting for Maddy commenced in March this year.
The production team reportedly wanted to finish the entire filming process in two schedules.
Technical crew
Meet the technical team of 'Maddy'
The technical team of Maddy involves Praveen K Pothan, who handled the cinematography, while Malayalam music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the film's score.
The editing is done by Lawrence Kishore, with Priya Ravi designing the costumes.
The production design was overseen by Pradeep Raj, and sound design was carried out by Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson.