Next Article
'Rise and Fall': Aditya-Ayaan's altercation sparks big debate
Entertainment
Family Week on reality show "Rise and Fall" got heated when Ayaan, son of contestant Arjun Bijlani, claimed that singer Aditya Narayan pushed his dad during a task.
The moment set off big debates among contestants about what's fair in the game.
Aditya denied the claim
Aditya Narayan denied the claim, saying he wasn't even near Arjun when it happened.
His response sparked debates among contestants about how family perspectives can differ and whether these kinds of moves are okay in the competition.
With Ashneer Grover hosting and strong players like Arbaz and Dhanashree still in the mix, this Family Week twist has added drama to the 42-day contest that kicked off in September.