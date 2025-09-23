Rishab Shetty on viral 'Kantara Sankalpa': No 1 should...
Rishab Shetty, director and star of Kantara: Chapter 1, has set the record straight after a viral post claimed fans should avoid alcohol, smoking, and non-veg food as part of a "Kantara Sankalpa" movement.
At a Bengaluru press event, Shetty called the post fake and unrelated to the film's promotions.
He emphasized that lifestyle choices are personal, saying, "Nobody has the right to question one's eating or personal habits. These are left to individual mindset and personal choice."
Shetty explains why he addressed the issue
Shetty quickly checked with his team and confirmed the post was false. He pointed out that fake news like this sometimes pops up around popular films for attention.
For anyone new to Kantara: Chapter 1—it's a prequel exploring human connections with nature and spirituality in Karnataka folklore.
The original Kantara (2022) was both a box office hit and praised for its unique storytelling.