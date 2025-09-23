Rishab Shetty on viral 'Kantara Sankalpa': No 1 should... Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Rishab Shetty, director and star of Kantara: Chapter 1, has set the record straight after a viral post claimed fans should avoid alcohol, smoking, and non-veg food as part of a "Kantara Sankalpa" movement.

At a Bengaluru press event, Shetty called the post fake and unrelated to the film's promotions.

He emphasized that lifestyle choices are personal, saying, "Nobody has the right to question one's eating or personal habits. These are left to individual mindset and personal choice."