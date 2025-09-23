Can 'Homebound' win an Oscar? Jury head responds

The Film Federation of India (FFI) has officially selected Homebound as India's entry for the 98th Academy Awards. Following this announcement, India Today spoke to FFI jury head N Chandra about why Homebound was chosen from among 24 contenders and its potential at the Oscars. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Ishaan Khatter , Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor .

Oscar potential 'A new dawn for Indian cinema...' Chandra expressed optimism regarding Homebound's chance at winning an Oscar. "I think it can happen, and it should. If it does happen, it will be like a new dawn for Indian cinema, and people will recognize and celebrate our films," he told the outlet. "And that will make me happiest. I really hope that we have a chance at the Oscars."

Jury's choice 'Homebound' had India's ethos: N Chandra Chandra explained the reasoning behind choosing Homebound, saying it "had the ethos of India." He described it as a "very grass-rooted film." "And there were a lot of things subject-wise, performance-wise, emotion-wise, and showing the divide of rural India was shown in a very direct way." Drawing an analogy to a 100-meter race, he said the movie stood out among the 24 contenders like Usain Bolt finishing first. However, he refrained from naming other close contenders to respect jury confidentiality.