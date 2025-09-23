Next Article
Mahima Makwana almost broke bone while shooting for new project
Mahima Makwana, known for Antim: The Final Truth and Showtime, just shared that she almost broke a bone while filming her next project in Kerala.
She posted about the close call on Instagram along with some stunning behind-the-scenes snaps, but kept the movie's name under wraps.
Makwana's career trajectory
Starting out in shows like Mohe Rang De and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Makwana moved into films with Venkatapuram (2017) and later starred in Antim (2021).
Most recently, she played Mahika Nandy in 2024's web series Showtime.
She's also opened up about feeling overwhelmed working alongside veterans like Naseeruddin Shah—especially during a specific five pager scene—which really highlights how far she's come since her TV days.