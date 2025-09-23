SRK to get National Award today: What's the prize money?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday for his performance in Jawan . However, he will only receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh instead of the usual ₹2 lakh. The reason is that he shares this award with Vikrant Massey , who won for The Fail. Both actors will be receiving medals and certificates along with their cash prizes.

Details What does the rule say? As per the rules of the National Film Awards, if the prize is shared between two winners, they will receive individual medals and certificates, but the cash prize will be equally split. This means both Khan and Massey will get ₹1 lakh each as their cash prize. The same rule applies to other categories with multiple winners this year.

Additional awards Other multiple winners in different categories This year, several other award categories also have multiple winners. The Best Actor in a Supporting Role is shared by Vijayaraghavan and MS Bhaskar for Pookkaalam and Parking, respectively. The Best Actress in a Supporting Role is shared by Janki Bodiwala for Vash and Urvashi for Ullozhukku.