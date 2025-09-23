Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' to release on 7,000+ screens worldwide
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the hit film from 2022, is dropping worldwide on October 2, 2025.
The movie will be available on over 7,000 screens across India and in more than 30 countries, with versions in several Indian languages, plus English and a Spanish dub for South America.
Promo tour kicks off September 27
The promo tour kicks off September 27 with events in Kochi and Chennai, followed by Hyderabad on September 28, and a north India road trip primarily in Mumbai on September 29-30.
Rishab Shetty says they're focusing on building awareness instead of flooding fans with content.
Plus, thanks to a recent Karnataka High Court decision lifting the ₹200 ticket price cap, theaters can now set their own prices—good news for Kantara Chapter 1's box office hopes.