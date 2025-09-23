'Kantara Chapter 1' to release on 7,000+ screens worldwide

Promo tour kicks off September 27

The promo tour kicks off September 27 with events in Kochi and Chennai, followed by Hyderabad on September 28, and a north India road trip primarily in Mumbai on September 29-30.

Rishab Shetty says they're focusing on building awareness instead of flooding fans with content.

Plus, thanks to a recent Karnataka High Court decision lifting the ₹200 ticket price cap, theaters can now set their own prices—good news for Kantara Chapter 1's box office hopes.