'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal-More's argument escalates; former gets called 'poisoned'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 just got a lot more heated after a major argument broke out between music composer Amaal Mallik and contestant Pranit More.
What started as a casual disagreement quickly spiraled, with Mallik calling More a "loser" and More firing back by calling him "poisoned" and accusing him of backbiting.
Mallik's offensive remarks draw ire
Things got even messier when Mallik poked More in the chest several times despite being asked to stop, then called him a "zebra."
This isn't the first time Mallik's harsh words have caused trouble—fans are now openly criticizing his pattern of making offensive remarks.
The latest clash has only added fuel to the ongoing debates about Bigg Boss 19's unpredictable and dramatic atmosphere.