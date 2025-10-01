How much did Rishab Shetty charge for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'?

Rishab Shetty , who directed and starred in Kantara , is here with the next installment in the world of folklore, Kantara: Chapter 1. No one had expected the first film to do so well, and now, all eyes are on the prequel. Reportedly, Shetty didn't take any remuneration for his brainchild. Instead, he opted for a fee based on the movie's box office performance, per Siasat. The mythological thriller will premiere on Thursday, and co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth.

Financial commitment Shetty's financial stake in 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Shetty reportedly invested his own money into Kantara: Chapter 1, which had a budget of ₹125 crore. This decision underscores his commitment to the project and confidence in its potential success at the box office. The film is a prequel to the critically acclaimed Kantara, which was released in theaters in 2022.

Film synopsis About 'Kantara: Chapter 1' In Kantara: Chapter 1, Shetty plays a fierce Naga Sadhu, a warrior-mystic destined to bridge the gap between mortals and the divine. The film is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka and explores themes of ancient rituals, supernatural forces, and tribal struggles.

Filmmaking process Shetty on meticulous approach to making the film Speaking to India Today, Shetty shared his meticulous approach to Kantara Chapter 1. He emphasized the importance of realism and cinematic feel in setting up a story from the 4th and 5th centuries. "The research and planning in setting up such a story, before the year 1600, is very different... We were very particular about the looks, backdrop, sets, character behavior and language."