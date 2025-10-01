Varun Dhawan reveals he got drunk for 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he and co-star Maniesh Paul started drinking alcohol in the morning to portray drunkenness convincingly for a scene in JugJugg Jeeyo. However, the actor told Pinkvilla in a recent interview that things got out of hand for the duo. Here's what happened.
Scene details
Dhawan on drinking in the morning
Dhawan recalled the climax scene with Anil Kapoor, where his character had to deliver a drunken speech. "During that climax scene with Anil sir, when they are renewing their vows, I get drunk and I give a speech. So we were supposed to be drunk." "We started at 7:30am. So Maniesh and I started drinking in the morning, and by 2:00pm we were slurring."
Details
Dhawan had to shoot the same scene again
It was no surprise to anyone that the actors couldn't finish their scenes due to being drunk. Dhawan revealed, "And the next day, the shoot continued, so we had to drink again." Meanwhile, Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theaters on Thursday, October 2.