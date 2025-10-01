Varun Dhawan reveals he got drunk for 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Dhawan recalled the climax scene with Anil Kapoor , where his character had to deliver a drunken speech. "During that climax scene with Anil sir, when they are renewing their vows, I get drunk and I give a speech. So we were supposed to be drunk." "We started at 7:30am. So Maniesh and I started drinking in the morning, and by 2:00pm we were slurring."

Dhawan had to shoot the same scene again

It was no surprise to anyone that the actors couldn't finish their scenes due to being drunk. Dhawan revealed, "And the next day, the shoot continued, so we had to drink again." Meanwhile, Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theaters on Thursday, October 2.