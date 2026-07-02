'Humbling': Riteish Deshmukh on blockbuster response to 'Raja Shivaji'

Filmmaker's hope

His thoughts on 'Raja Shivaji's success

Deshmukh added, "Even a film that didn't open well is doing extraordinary business in the third week compared to the first week. It definitely gives hope to all filmmakers to just believe in a subject." "If the subject is right, audiences will turn up." He also expressed his happiness over Raja Shivaji's performance, saying, "With this subject on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the dream was to show it across India. It's absolutely humbling to see the response the audience has given."