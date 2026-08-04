'Lock Upp': Riteish calls hosting a unique experience, discusses contestants
What's the story
As the finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa approaches, co-host Riteish Deshmukh recently spoke to Variety India about his experience on the show. He called it a "unique experience for me" and said he loved hosting with Farah Khan. The show has seen several contestants share their darkest secrets, including actors Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda.
Contestant dynamics
'You make partners in the game to figure...'
Deshmukh addressed the speculation surrounding Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.
He said, "I believe Harshad has played for himself too, and also looked out for Shivangi. Both of them also played as individuals."
"You make partners in the game to figure out how to play. It is difficult, as at times you want to play together and at times, you need to play for yourself."
Contestant preferences
'I think toward the finale, almost all rose...'
When asked about his favorite contestants, Deshmukh said he enjoyed everyone's journey.
"I have enjoyed everyone's journey. Everyone has had their own ups and downs, had great two-three weeks followed by quieter one or two weeks."
"But I think toward the finale, almost all rose to the occasion. They gave their best and it has been wonderful."
He also expressed disappointment over early eliminations, wishing Sunita Ahuja had stayed longer on the show.
Personal reservations
Would he ever participate in a reality show?
Deshmukh confessed that he would be too scared to ever be on a reality show like Bigg Boss or Lock Upp as a contestant.
He called the contestants who open up about their lives "very brave" and said, "It is very difficult."
Show comparison
On comparing 'Lock Upp' and 'Bigg Boss'
When asked to compare Lock Upp and Bigg Boss, Deshmukh said, "I don't think that one show is tougher than the other. Both the shows are equally entertaining and are unique."
Meanwhile, the finale of Lock Upp will air on Netflix on Wednesday.