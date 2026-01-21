'Bait': Riz Ahmed turns 'James Bond' casting frenzy into series

In Bait , Latif's audition for the role of Bond goes viral, leading to widespread speculation about his potential casting. The series will showcase how this news affects Latif's family and friends, with reactions ranging from pride to confusion. The show is a fictional exploration of the real-life speculation surrounding the casting of James Bond since Daniel Craig 's departure from the role after No Time To Die.

Casting rumors

We still don't have a final Bond actor

The series Bait draws inspiration from the real-life speculation surrounding the casting of James Bond. Since Craig's departure, fans have been speculating about who will take over the iconic role. Time and again, fans have pinned their hopes on possible candidates, without any success. Actors like Idris Elba and Henry Cavill have been suggested as possible candidates, while younger actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner have also been rumored to be in contention.