'Bait': Riz Ahmed turns 'James Bond' casting frenzy into series
What's the story
Riz Ahmed is set to star in a new Prime Video series titled Bait. The show follows the story of an aspiring actor, Shah Latif (played by Ahmed), who auditions for the coveted role of James Bond. The series will explore the four days between his audition and the announcement of whether he got the part or not. It will premiere on March 25. Sheeba Chaddha, Ritu Arya, Guz Khan, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, and Weruche Opia also star.
Plot details
'Bait' explores the impact of Bond casting rumors
In Bait, Latif's audition for the role of Bond goes viral, leading to widespread speculation about his potential casting. The series will showcase how this news affects Latif's family and friends, with reactions ranging from pride to confusion. The show is a fictional exploration of the real-life speculation surrounding the casting of James Bond since Daniel Craig's departure from the role after No Time To Die.
Casting rumors
We still don't have a final Bond actor
The series Bait draws inspiration from the real-life speculation surrounding the casting of James Bond. Since Craig's departure, fans have been speculating about who will take over the iconic role. Time and again, fans have pinned their hopes on possible candidates, without any success. Actors like Idris Elba and Henry Cavill have been suggested as possible candidates, while younger actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner have also been rumored to be in contention.