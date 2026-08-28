Rannvijay Singha returns to 'Roadies'; Season 21 auditions begin soon
What's the story
MTV's popular adventure reality show, Roadies, is returning with its 21st season, titled Roadies REBIRTH. The new season will see the return of Rannvijay Singha as the host. A teaser featuring him has already sparked curiosity among fans. The show is known for its focus on adventure, challenges, teamwork, and competitive spirit.
Host's comeback
New logo unveiled
Singha, one of the original Roadies and a veteran host, will be back for the new season. His return has been met with excitement from fans who have long associated him with the franchise.
The makers have also revealed a new logo for Roadies REBIRTH, featuring a Phoenix symbolizing rebirth and transformation. This change hints at an exciting new phase for the show.
Host's perspective
'Roadies is an emotion for me,' says Singha
Speaking about the 21st season, Singha said, "Roadies isn't just a show for me; it's an emotion. After all these years, the hunger, courage and dreams of every Roadie still hit differently."
He added that Roadies REBIRTH is about pushing your limits and refusing to back down.
The auditions for the upcoming season will take place in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Pune this September. The exact dates are yet to be announced.
Teaser intrigue
What do the 3 red and 3 yellow helmets mean?
The teaser for Roadies REBIRTH has left fans speculating about the meaning behind three red and three yellow helmets reflected in Singha's sunglasses.
This unusual visual could hint at something about the format, teams, or challenges in the upcoming season.
However, no official explanation has been given yet, keeping fans guessing.
Season recap
'Roadies XX' finale recap
The new season comes after the finale of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, which saw Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) from Elvish Yadav's team emerge as the winner. Hartaaj Singh Gill finished as the first runner-up in a grand finale task against Gullu.
The upcoming season promises to bring a fresh chapter to this long-running adventure reality franchise, with the identity of gang leaders yet to be announced.