Roan appears at Coachella after stepfather alleged guard intimidated Ada
Entertainment
Chappell Roan, the 28-year-old Grammy winner, showed up at Coachella on April 11, her first public outing since a recent hotel incident involving Ada, Jude Law's daughter.
The buzz started when Ada's stepfather claimed a security guard intimidated her near Roan's table.
Roan denies interacting as Duvier apologizes
Roan made it clear the guard wasn't part of her team and said she never interacted with Ada.
The guard, Pascal Duvier, owned up to his actions and expressed regret.
Still, Roan rocked a pirate-inspired look at Coachella and wandered the festival solo, keeping things low-key as she continues to navigate fame and public attention.