'Petrified' Rob Reiner feared son Nick could hurt him

Hollywood director Rob Reiner , who was found dead along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner , at their Los Angeles home on December 14, had reportedly expressed concerns about his son Nick Reiner 's behavior prior to their deaths. According to reports, at a party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, Reiner had said he was "petrified" of Nick.

Emotional revelation 'I think my own son can hurt me' The shocking confession was revealed by an unnamed celebrity who attended Reiner's memorial service on Monday. Daily Mail reported that the celeb recalled, Reiner told him, "I'm petrified of [Nick]." "I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me." This revelation reportedly left many attendees at the funeral in tears.

Troubling actions Reiner's concerns about Nick's behavior at O'Brien's party Just hours before their tragic deaths, Reiner and his wife were reportedly involved in a heated argument with Nick. The 32-year-old had been acting strangely at O'Brien's Christmas party on December 13, asking guests if they were famous and making them uncomfortable. A family friend told The New York Post, "Rob had been telling people that they're scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating."