Venice Film Festival: Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' gets 7-minute standing ovation
What's the story
Robert Pattinson's latest film, Primetime, received a rousing seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, per Variety. The early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, applauding Pattinson's performance and the engaging narrative. The film is inspired by Chris Hansen's To Catch a Predator and is directed by Lance Oppenheim. Hansen has strongly criticized the movie for its portrayal of him and his work, but Pattinson hopes that Hansen will appreciate the film once he sees it.
Controversy
Hansen has been critical of 'Primetime'
Hansen has been vocal in his criticisms of Primetime, calling Pattinson's portrayal "overly dramatic" and questioning the studio's "motive" behind the project.
He has also stressed that Primetime isn't a literal account of his career and that he wasn't consulted during its making.
Responding to Hansen's comments, Pattinson said, "I hope he likes the movie."
"There's something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some...compliment."
Star support
Suki Waterhouse was among the biggest fans in attendance
Pattinson's partner, model Suki Waterhouse, was among the biggest fans in attendance during the premiere.
She cheered loudly after the credits rolled and leaned in to kiss Pattinson as the crowd continued to applaud his performance.
The couple was also seen kissing on the red carpet at the film's premiere.
Career highlights
Pattinson's busy year in films
Primetime is one of several high-profile projects for Pattinson this year.
He also stars in The Drama, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part III.
Despite his busy schedule, including filming The Batman: Part II in London, Pattinson has managed to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities.
"When you get the momentum going, it's strangely not that hard," he said at the ongoing festival.
Primetime releases on September 25.