Venice Film Festival: Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' gets 7-minute standing ovation

Hansen has been vocal in his criticisms of Primetime, calling Pattinson's portrayal "overly dramatic" and questioning the studio's "motive" behind the project.

He has also stressed that Primetime isn't a literal account of his career and that he wasn't consulted during its making.

Responding to Hansen's comments, Pattinson said, "I hope he likes the movie."

"There's something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some...compliment."