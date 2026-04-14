'Spy Kids' director Robert Rodriguez to helm Christmas movie

Acclaimed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is set to return to the family-friendly genre with an original Christmas movie titled The Naughty List, reported Variety. The film will be produced under Paramount Animation and marks the first major development project for the studio's new head, Jennifer Dodge. Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce this project based on a concept he has been working on for over 10 years.

Film details Unique blend of holiday spirit and contemporary twist The Naughty List is a unique blend of holiday spirit and a contemporary twist. Paramount insiders revealed that the film will be an amalgamation of Rodriguez's original concept, sketches, and stories created for his children. The project is expected to deliver a "funny, irreverent, surprising Christmas tale for the whole family!" as per Rodriguez's social media announcement.

Career transition Rodriguez excited to return to roots Rodriguez, known for his work on Alita: Battle Angel and From Dusk Till Dawn, has also found success in the youth demographic with Spy Kids. He recently took to social media to share his excitement about returning to his roots as a cartoonist and animator with The Naughty List. Although a production timeline is yet to be announced, Dodge's involvement in this project marks a significant step in her new role at Paramount.

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