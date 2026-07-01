Roshan backs Wangchuk's Jantar Mantar strike over alleged NEET-UG leaks
Entertainment
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who's on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar protesting alleged leaks in the NEET-UG exam.
Wangchuk and his group want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, saying exam irregularities are hurting students.
Roshan shares Wangchuk protest video
Hrithik shared Wangchuk's protest video on Instagram, reflecting on how playing a teacher in Super 30 opened his eyes to what students go through.
In the clip, Wangchuk talks about exam corruption leading to stress and even suicides among young people.
Wangchuk warns leaked exams risk safety
Wangchuk warns that leaked exams could let unqualified people into fields like medicine and engineering, risking public safety.
He urges everyone to speak up now: staying silent could harm future generations.